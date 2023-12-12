Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] NM officials give update on public health order on gun violence – The governor is extending her public health order banning guns in public parks and playgrounds. After the order went into effect three months ago, she is calling it a success. Officials say there has been nearly 2,500 arrests in Bernalillo County since the order was enacted. The governor also says there has been a 7% decline in gunshots being detected in Albuquerque over that time.

[2] Residents say sisters terrorizing Albuquerque neighborhood – Residents in the Alamosa neighborhood near Coors and Central say they are being terrorized by sisters Sheree and Monique Barela. They claim the two have terrorized the area for months. According to a criminal complaint, Sheree is accused of swinging a metal pipe and cursing at neighbors last week. Monique was arrested a few months ago, accused of damaging vehicles on the block with a knife, that case was later dismissed. The neighborhood is now taking their concerns to the area police commander and neighborhood association.

[3] Another quiet and cool day before storm arrives – Tuesday will be a cloudy day, with seasonable and warmer than normal temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s. A winter storm will bring rain and snow to the state on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The rain will move into New Mexico overnight, through Wednesday morning. Travel will become difficult on I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton Pass Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will see a chance for isolated rain showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

[4] ABQ’s last speed camera is officially live but could more be on the way? – In about a year and a half, the city has built out a network of speed cameras. The city now says its final camera is up and running in northeast Albuquerque. City officials say most cameras were installed easily, but the final three took more time because of being placed on state roads. This means the city had to come to an agreement with the state to get those cameras up. The city is currently capped at 20 speed cameras, but are hoping to get more in the future.

[5] US Forest Service rolls out first statewide recreation pass in NM – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has rolled out its first statewide recreation pass in New Mexico. Enchantment Pass holders will be able to access more than 30 New Mexico National Forest recreation areas for an annual fee of $40. The pass guarantees unlimited use throughout the operating season of developed day-use standard amenity fee sites located throughout the National Forests and Grasslands of New Mexico.