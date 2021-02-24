KRQE Newsfeed: Protesting to play, Calling for removal, Incoming storm, UNM recycling, Completing construction

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Belen schools call for PED to separate hybrid learning, sports; athletes protest The Belen school district is now protesting calling on the Public Education Department to separate hybrid learning and sports. A few weeks ago, the board decided to bring back middle and high school students on March 22 but the adjusted NMAA calendar has already started, so students will miss half of the season. Tuesday night, student-athletes protested outside the school’s administration building during a reentry meeting. The superintendent says if the PED did separate sports and hybrid learning, Belen athletes would be able to participate.

[2] NM GOP lawmakers call for removal of fencing around Roundhouse Some state lawmakers want the fencing around the Roundhouse taken down, saying it’s a waste of taxpayer money. It was an extra security measure installed in January after the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Senate Republican leader Greg Baca says the police resources used to guard the Roundhouse could be used in other parts of the state where they’re needed. New Mexico State Police say there are 56 state police officers assigned to work there in rotating shifts. In 2019, there were 45 officers assigned for the 60-day session.

[3] Quiet morning Wednesday as a cooldown is on the way This morning is quiet with no weather worries for the morning commute. Temperatures are in the teens, 20s, and 30s, so be sure to layer up! A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico today, keeping temperatures around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday for towns east of the central mountain chain. Cities and towns west of the mountains will stay mild, with little to no change from yesterday’s temps. Winds will be around 15-20 mph, and skies will be mostly sunny.

[4] As UNM comes up on 30 years of recycling, they hope to make a change In the future, the UNM Recycling Department plans to partner with different programs in the school to get more people thinking about what goes in the blue bins. The goal is to eliminate items that people put in the bins hoping they can be recycled, but end up ruining the batch and sending it to the landfill instead. UNM says there are collection points throughout campus.

[5] Bernalillo Co. to sign agreement with city to help pay for soccer facility The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials are teaming up to finish construction on New Mexico United’s practice field. The championship soccer field at the Mesa Del Sol Regional Sports Complex will be a practice and scrimmage facility. The field is finished but county commissioners and city officials are working to build the locker room, restrooms, and other facilities. The city will pay $3.5 million and the county will pay for the rest. The complex will be managed by the city.