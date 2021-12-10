KRQE Newsfeed: Proposed bill, UNM booster shots, Snow & wind, Unser Sr. passing, Parade float winner

Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Proposed bill to reform handling of missing and murdered Indigenous women cases New Mexico’s Attorney General and a state lawmaker are teaming up to change how cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women are handled. The bill proposed by Attorney General Hector Balderas and Senator Shannon Pinto calls for at least half a million dollars to be funded towards the issue. It would bring on investigators, social workers, and prosecutors for these cases. It also demands better communication across multiple agencies working on these cases. If passed, the law would go into effect immediately.

[2] UNM requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 booster UNM students and staff will now be required to get a booster shot. The university updated its vaccine mandate to require documentation of a booster dose no later than January 17. Some religious and medical-based exemptions will be allowed.

[3] Messy Friday morning with snow, rain, and strong wind This morning is very snowy around the mountains, with rain showers in the valleys. We will see rain turning to snow for some of the lower terrains, as the rain cools temperatures down. Roads will be messy and slow throughout central, northern, and western New Mexico, especially as the wind causes blowing and drifting snow, and low visibility.

[4] Al Unser, a four-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 82 Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner and Albuquerque native Al Unser Sr. has died. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway made the announcement early Friday morning that Unser died at his home in Chama late Thursday night. The 82-year-old racing legend had reportedly been battling cancer on and off for 17 years. Unser is one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times. This comes in the same year his brother and nephew Bobby Unser Jr. also died.

[5] Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Dept. takes top honors at Twinkle Light Parade Voters have chosen the best float of this year’s Twinkle Light Parade. The City of Albuquerque took top honors at Saturday night’s parade with the Solid Waste Department’s “Keep Burque Twinkling” float. Leading the elaborate display was a decked-out garbage truck with Solid Waste workers following in the trailer behind. The centerpiece was a Santa hat-wearing Oscar the Grouch from “Sesame Street” greeting parade-goers from a curbside recycling bin.