KRQE Newsfeed: Probation request, Alvarado Square, Windy for all, Voting registration, Performing arts

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Former NM deputy asks for early release from probation The district attorney is fighting to keep a former lawman on probation. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Sergeant David Priemazon got a break in court after kicking suspected car thief Christopher Lucero in the face during a 2018 traffic stop. Priemazon was convicted of aggravated battery but was put on probation instead of given prison time. Last month, Priemazon filed a motion asking to get released from probation more than a year early. The district attorney is urging the court to deny the request.

[2] Bernalillo County temporarily closes downtown headquarters after gunshot vandalism Alvarado Square will be closed again on Tuesday after someone shot out several windows at Bernalillo County’s new building. The county says around 3 a.m. on Monday, someone fired shots into at least eight windows in the downtown headquarters. The county’s more than 800 employees who work at the building are now working from home while APD and BCSO investigate and repairs are made. The county says security officers in the building at the time of the shooting were not hurt.

[3] High winds whip across New Mexico and Colorado Tuesday A storm is crossing from Arizona to Colorado today, bringing a strong pacific cold front to New Mexico and very gusty winds. The winds are already strong this morning, mainly along and west of the Rio Grande Valley, with gusts around 20-50 mph. The strong winds will spread eastward throughout the day, with the gustiest conditions for all during the afternoon and evening.

[4] Same-day voter registration unavailable on Election Day If you want to vote in next month’s local elections you’ll need to make sure you are registered before Election Day. Same-day registration will not be available on Election Day itself but is still available for anyone who shows up to early voting which ends the Saturday before the November 2 election.

[5] RRPS resumes in-person student performances The fine arts are back at Rio Rancho schools after a long hiatus. The district resumed the in-person performances last week following the Public Education Department’s COVID safety protocols. On stage, students must maintain six feet of distance and wear masks. Band members playing wind instruments have bell covers. Spectators will also be masked and are required to keep six feet between household groups.