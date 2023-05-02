Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico inmate beat up man for eating his tamale, witness says – A man is currently at a detention center after authorities alleged he opened fire on a police officer at point blank during a traffic stop. Ruben De La O is in trouble again, this time, he’s accused of beating up another inmate over tamales. Investigators said, last month, he and another inmate, Jose Rocha, beat up another inmate. Witnesses told police different stories, but one version said it was because the inmate ate De La O’s tamale. The victim was beaten so badly that he had to be flown to El Paso, Texas, for surgery. De La O talked about the attack in a jail phone call to his girlfriend.

[2] Teen, accused of killing Academy student during house party, asks for early release – One of the teens accused of murdering an Academy student at a house party last December wants to get out of jail. Prosecutors argued, on Monday, that Parra is a danger to the community and should remain behind bars. A judge denied Parra’s motion for release. A trial date for Parra will be set at a later time.

[3] Widespread showers and storms – Today will be warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain. Showers and storms will fire up in central and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, moving northeastward during the afternoon and evening. One or two storms in far eastern New Mexico may become strong or severe, with a chance for damaging wind and small hail. The Metro may see a couple of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening

[4] UNMH involved in treatment study for babies exposed to opioids in the womb – There hasn’t been a standard of care for infants born through drug addiction until now. A recent study looked at 1,300 infants to come up with the best care, outside of medicine, for those babies. It involved 26 hospitals, including UNMH. Doctors believe they have found what they were looking for. It’s called Eat, Sleep, Console, and it works to bring the family in on the care of the infant. Doctors said those babies are 66% less likely to need medication with this approach.

[5] Isotopes to wear Mariachis-wear for upcoming game – The Isotopes are donning their Mariachis jerseys for the second time this season. They’ll be wearing those during Friday’s match against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Friday’s game marks the 5th anniversary since the first Mariachis game, which also happened to set the record for the highest attendance at the stadium with nearly 17,000 people. There are 6 games this season, featuring the Mariachis. Friday’s game will open up with a pre-game concert by Al Hurricane Jr.