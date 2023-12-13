Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] City pushes to expand Violence Intervention Program in ABQ area high schools – City and APS leaders are pushing to broaden a program aimed at preventing gun violence at schools. The Violence Intervention Program pairs “high risk” students with specialists. 35 teens have been referred to the program and of those teens, the city says it has seen a 50% – 80% reduction in new offenses. Officials want to expand the program to all 13 APS high schools. The city says it would cost around $6 million to implement the program district-wide.

[2] Mayor Tim Keller talks Albuquerque successes, struggles in 2023 – In a recent interview with KRQE News 13 New Mexico News Podcast, Mayor Tim Keller said one of the biggest goals to tackle the housing shortage. Keller says the plan is to buy more old hotels and vacant buildings to convert into affordable housing units. He says the biggest challenge in 2024 will be delivering on those developments and dealing with the fentanyl crisis. He also says he will ask for improved technology for law enforcement in the upcoming legislative session.

[3] Storm bringing snow and rain moves into New Mexico – Widespread rain and snow will build northward in the east plains and northern New Mexico throughout the day. The snow and rain showers will continue for central, northern and eastern New Mexico through Wednesday and Thursday. Travel will become difficult and even impossible along I-25 between Las Vegas and Raton Pass Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

[4] Nichole Rogers wins Albuquerque City Council runoff in District 6 – Nichole Rogers will be the new District 6 city councilor in Albuquerque after beating Jeff Hoehn in a runoff election. The two candidates went head to head in a runoff after none of the candidates received 50% of the vote in the general election. The district includes Nob Hill and the International District.

[5] Deming teacher receives Milken Educator Award, $25,000 check – Magali Gomez is one of 75 teachers across the country who received the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Gomez was surprised with the award at her school, Ruben S. Torres Elementary School, Tuesday morning. The award comes with a lifelong membership to the Milken Educator Network, an all-expenses-paid Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles in June 2024. The honor also comes with a $25,000 award.