Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] City councilors propose legislation to end zero fares pilot program – City councilors want to change who can ride the city bus for free. Councilors are proposing replacing the zero fares pilot program, which was supposed to last until next year. If passed, passengers would need a bus ride pass to ride for free. People would need an identification card and would have to apply for the pass. The proposal would also have a “no ride” list for those who have created problems on city buses. The new passes would be valid for 36 months. If the proposal passes, it would begin in December.

[2] Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves, and it comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Michael Mondragon says multiple parts need to be fixed and replaced after thieves stole his food trailer and left it in the road. He says he thinks he’ll get back up and running in time, thanks to some help from friends. Mondragon says he does not plan on filing a police report, saying he does not think it will do much good.

[3] Storms across New Mexico continue into weekend – A low pressure system directly over New Mexico is keeping shower and rain coverage pretty widespread this Wednesday morning. Coverage and intensity of precipitation will only become heavier and more extensive across the state into this afternoon. The heaviest is expected along the Central Mountain Chain and across the eastern high plains as a backdoor cold front is forecast to push across the region this afternoon. Rain may continue overnight and into early tomorrow morning, before calmer air arrives late Thursday and into Friday.

[4] NMDOT pleads with lawmakers for more funding to cover rising costs – New Mexico’s Department of Transportation is pleading with state lawmakers for more money. The department’s top priority is to redo I-25 from Comanche to Montgomery, the cost has doubled to $200 million over the past year. The DOT hopes to land a $100 million grant from the feds to cover the rising costs for the Comanche to Montgomery work. Other priorities in the Albuquerque area include a new Los Lunas interchange and making more headway on the Paseo Del Volcan Loop.

[5] Well-known shipping container food hall planned for Rio Rancho – A dirt lot near Unser and Westside in Rio Rancho will be transformed into a large food and drink hall. The mastermind behind Albuquerque’s Tin Can Alley and Green Jeans Farmery, says this will be similar to those developments but with its own twist. They’re calling it Margarita Hill and it will be filled with everything you could possibly crave, including the New Mexican staple, Sadie’s. Margarita Hill is set to break ground in early 2023 and open by the end of summer.