Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque – A dispute lead to an officer involved shooting and a hostage situation Wednesday night. According to APD Chief Harold Medina, around 6:30 p.m. officers were called about a dispute near Central and Atrisco. When officers arrived, they were notified that shots were being fired prior to their arrival. The officers told the man to drop the gun, which then lead shots being fired. Medina says it’s unknown how many officers fired their guns or if the suspect fired his. The suspect attempted to flee on foot when officers say a bystander wrestled the gun out of the suspect’s hands. The suspect once again attempted to flee, this time taking another bystander hostage. Officers determined the suspect was no longer armed and were able to move in and take him into custody.

[2] Santa Fe City Council propose sanctioned homeless camps – Santa Fe is considering the possibility of city-sanctioned homeless camps. The spaces would include structures that would serve as private sleeping quarters. They would also provide bathrooms and other basic necessities, as well as 24/7 security. Sponsors say the goal would be to provide pathways to permanent housing. The resolution calls on city staff to explore where the camps could go, and find organizations interested in operating them. The City Council is expected to take up the issue next month.

[3] Extreme winds and high fire risk for New Mexico – A spring storm will bring very strong winds to the state by around midday, through this evening. High wind warnings and wind advisories will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 50 to 70 mph wind gusts are expected across the state. Even the Metro could see gusts as high as 55 mph. The storm will bring limited moisture to the Four Corners by this afternoon. Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains today. More high winds are expected across the east on Friday, and fire danger will remain high.

[4] Community searches for blind dog stolen in back of truck – It’s been nearly two months since Paul Rush went to that doctor’s appointment in Rio Rancho. His truck was stolen outside the Sandoval Regional Medical Center, with his dog, Spot, inside on January 31st. Since then, Rush who’s from Anthony, New Mexico has been back almost once a week searching for Spot. But he’s not doing it alone. Spot’s disappearance has made waves on social media, leading to dozens searching all across the metro. Rush says no matter what the search turns up, he is thankful to everyone who’s been a part of it.

[5] Smokey Bear nonprofits raise money for organization, new balloon – One of the most iconic balloons seen at Balloon Fiesta is at risk of being grounded. The Smokey Bear balloon is almost 20 years old. The non-profits who operate the balloon and educational program say they’re in desperate need of funding to keep running. The current balloon is about 20 years old. It is suspected the current balloon has about two years left. It will cost around $135,000 to buy a new Smokey Bear balloon. The Smokey Bear balloon is already registered for the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.