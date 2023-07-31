Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Colorado murder suspect arrested following shooting involving Las Vegas police – Police say Sunday morning around 2 a.m. Las Vegas Police officers were conducting a DWI traffic stop when 43-year-old Robert Rudichar pulled up next to officers and asked if he was in Las Vegas. When officers approached the truck Rudichar, pointed a rifle out of the window and fired at officers. Police say after driving a short distance from the incident, Rudichar pulled over, got out of the truck and laid down in the road. When officers arrested Rudichar, they learned he was wanted in Pueblo, Colorado for a homicide.

[2] Restoration of historic courthouse in Taos County – For years, Taos County has been working to fix up their historic plaza courthouse with construction moving along slowly. Officials say they hope to bring it into the 21st century safely. One of the main goals is to make the building ADA compliant by adding new restrooms, entrances, and more. The county has $5 million to work with. While the design phase is complete, construction is going on in phases as funding is available. When the renovations are completed, the county plans to use it as a public space. One idea is to make it a museum. There is no word on when the project could be completed.

[3] “Cooler” week for New Mexico with better rain chances – Clouds will push into the state from the south this afternoon, and isolated storms will develop in western NM. Almost all showers and storms will stay west of I-25 today, aside from isolated storms in the Sacramento Mountains. There will be higher chances for rain across all of the state Tuesday through Friday, before drier weather returns this weekend. Temperatures will stay below 100 degrees in all spots except for Roswell.

[4] Local company on national TV show says business is booming – A national television show highlighting Albuquerque and all it has to offer is said to be a hit. “American Dream TV” with the show’s second season called “Selling Albuquerque.” Realtors said the show has put the city on the map and their business has exploded because of it. The season “Selling Albuquerque” can be found on the travel channel as well as other streaming services.

[5] Community show support for 6-year-old boy after thieves targeted lemonade stand – After news spread about thieves stealing from a six-year-old boy’s lemonade stand in Belen, the community rallied around him. Connor Brock had a goal to raise $250 dollars to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as part of their “Lemonade Stand in July” challenge. Connor found himself back in business when two different motorcycle groups rallied dozens of bikers Saturday and Sunday to help. An anonymous donation of lemonade jars for Connor was also dropped off at the Belen Police Department, and the New Mexico Gas Company donated money and built him a new lemonade stand to use.