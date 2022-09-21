Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD releases video in downtown murder, gas station police shooting – APD released lapel video from a deadly police shooting late last month at the Valero gas station on Coors and I-40. Lapel video shows they found Keshawn Thomas in the drivers seat, an open container in his cup holder. Thomas admits to the officers he is drunk, the officers and Thomas begin arguing with each other for a few minutes before officers tell him someone needs to pick up his car. Lapel video shows Thomas in his car before pulling what all three officers on scene say was a gun, and pointing it at officers so they opened fire. APD says they found a loaded gun on the floorboard of the car with the magazine found on the drivers seat. APD Chief Harold Medina said that officers could have better communicated before the shooting. Responding to questions from reporters, he said at certain points in the incident, it seemed as if officers “became frustrated” with Thomas.

[2] Taos student stabbed, suspect in custody – A Taos Middle School cross country runner that was stabbed by a campus intruder is now in stable condition. The eighth grader was running laps at Taos High School Monday afternoon when he was stabbed at random. Police says the boy stopped for a break and sat on a bench when 27-year-old Brandon McMillan approached saying he was there to puck up his son. When the student told the man he was not his dad, McMillan stabbed the student in the neck and stomach. A parent and a teacher detained McMillan until police arrived.

[3] Rounds of rain for the north and west of New Mexico – Scattered showers are moving northeast through the Metro, central and northern New Mexico, with more widespread rain in western New Mexico. It will be a rainy day in western and northern NM, with rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. A flood watch will be in effect for northwest New Mexico and southwest Colorado through Thursday night. The Metro may see a shower or storm this evening, but most spots will stay dry. There will be a better chance for Metro rain on Thursday and Friday. Skies will dry out for all over the weekend.

[4] After decade of decline, scholarship gives NMSU boost to enrollment – New Mexico State University says they are seeing a 3% increase in their student body; that’s an increase they say they have not seen in over a decade. Officials say it’s all because of the Opportunity Scholarship that was expanded earlier this year. Out of 21,000 students this year on all of NMSU’s campuses, data shows more than 9,000 of them are receiving the opportunity scholarship.

[5] Bernalillo County hosts National Voter Registration event – Bernalillo County is encouraging its residents to prepare for the election by registering to vote. Voters can register online or at the county’s downtown headquarters and Alvarado Square. Voters can use same-day voter registration at voting locations throughout the Early Voting period and on Election Day for the 2022 General Election.