Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect dead, Albuquerque police officer injured in shooting – According to New Mexico State Police, a suspect is dead and an APD officer was shot after a standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque. Officers were trying to arrest a man with an active arrest warrant in Santa Fe who had barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Copper Ridge Apartments. Police say the man is also a suspect in a recent Albuquerque homicide. Police said the SWAT team got into a shootout with the suspect when the team tried to enter the apartment. The suspect was killed in the shooting, one APD officer was hit in the arm by the suspect’s gunfire.

[2] Paul Krebs takes stand in embezzlement trial – Paul Krebs took the stand and defended his decision to use university funds to pay for high-paying donors to take a golf trip to Scotland. Krebs admitted he anonymously gave $25,000 to UNM to fix the bad news coverage of the trip and that he misled donors, UNM, and the media about the situation. Krebs said that he had more information he could have given the media that he withheld, and that he did not tell donors exactly where the money to cover those trip expenses had come from. He stuck to his stance that he did nothing wrong and that his staff would have corrected him if there was a problem. The jury deliberations will continue Friday.

[3] Cold front arrives, bringing minor cool down and storms to New Mexico – Winds will pick up in Albuquerque during the morning hours, as the cold front briefly pushes through the east canyon. Temperatures will fall by five to ten degrees in northeast NM, while the rest of the state will only cool by one to five degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains this afternoon, moving east/southeast. Heavy downpours and flash flooding will be possible around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. There is also a chance of severe storms in the northeast highlands and east plains. These storms will push south through the east plains overnight.

[4] Two Albuquerque men accused of shoplifting will be held until trial – Two men accused of shoplifting alcohol will remind behind bars until trial. APD said Oliver Manning and Nathan Castillo are among the four seen on video stuffing liquor bottles into backpacks and then walking out of a Walgreens without paying earlier this month. During the pretrial detention hearing, prosecutors said the thefts were so brazen that they sparked fear among store staff.

[5] Boys and Girls Club to provide early child care at APS middle schools to help parents – The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico is launching a new morning care program to help with middle school student families and the new schedule. The Boys and Girls Club will launch earlier care hours, at 23 of the 27 middle schools. They will begin providing before-school care for students as early as 7 a.m. The program will include homework help, sports, music programs, and more to keep students engaged. The Boys and Girls Club says they won’t have capacity issues, but they still want parents to register.