KRQE Newsfeed: Police shooting, House fire, Showers expected, Clean car rules, Navy exhibit

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect injured in APD officer-involved shooting following bait car activation A man accused of shooting at police is recovering in the hospital after an officer fired back. Albuquerque Police say the man stole a bait car near Central and Louisiana. Deputy Chief Josh Brown says officers deactivated the car, forcing it to come to a stop. That’s when the suspect got out, pointed a gun at an officer, and fired. APD says the officer fired back, hitting the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither the suspect or the officer involved have been identified.

[2] Fire engulfs home in Corrales A Corrales home may be a total loss after a massive fire tore through the structure. Photos of the scene were sent in by Jeanne Schnoor and show the size of the blaze around 7 p.m. on Monday. The Corrales Fire Chief says the incident happened along Calle Roja, east of Highway 528 and north of Corrales Road. The fire appears to have started on the second floor but quickly engulfed the roof then the entire home.

[3] Rain continues Tuesday as afternoon brings more storms Storms are moving through the east plains this morning, bringing heavy rain, and flooding concerns to the arroyos and small streams. Avoid driving through any flooded roads during the morning commute. Showers are ending in far south-central New Mexico, and all of the rain should end by around 8 a.m.

[4] Auto dealers weigh in on NM’s proposed clean car rules The state is asking for public input on a potential set of clean car rules. The rules would require car dealers to sell a certain number of low emission and zero-emission cars. However, one auto dealer doesn’t think New Mexico is ready for a wave of low emission cars. The clean car rules have not been drafted yet. The first meeting to get public input is scheduled for July 21.

[5] Los Lunas museum hosting ‘New Mexico’s Navy’ exhibit A new exhibit at the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts is spotlighting New Mexico’s contributions to the U.S. Navy. There are 95 Navy, Coast Guard, and merchant Marine ships named after people and geographic locations in the state. The exhibit called “New Mexico’s Navy” also features a model of the U.S.S. New Mexico battleship on loan from the New Mexico History Museum. That will be on display until August 21.