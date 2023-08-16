Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD gives update on July 20 officer-involved shooting – APD provided details on an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 20. Officers were attempting to arrest 20-year-old Emmanuel Galaviz Campos at the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway. Police say he had an active arrest warrant in Santa Fe. Police say Campos was also a suspect in a recent Albuquerque homicide. As the SWAT team was gaining access to the apartment, police say Campos fired a gun and hit an APD officer in his right arm. An NMSP officer was also shot during the incident. SWAT members, along with APD and NMSP officers, shot back. They say Campos was shot several times and died at the scene.

[2] Video: Authorities respond after vehicle drives through building – Newley released video from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office shows the damage caused when 24-year-old Victor Barreto drove his car into the National Hispanic Cultural Center on July 28. His girlfriend, who was in the passenger seat, tells investigators the couple was drinking, smoking marijuana and snorting cocaine the night before. She told detectives they had been arguing in the car prior to the crash. According to authorities, he intentionally drove his car into the building. Barreto is facing domestic violence, property damage, and reckless driving charges.

[3] Mid-week storm chances before drier weather returns – The Valley will stay mostly dry, with only isolated storms during the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain in the Metro will be late in the evening. Storms in western New Mexico will move west toward Arizona. Southern and eastern NM will stay mostly dry today. We will see a higher chance for storms on Thursday. Drier air will move into the state on Friday, and all of New Mexico will stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer than normal for the foreseeable future.

[4] After flash flood damages, lanes on I-40 should reopen by the end of the week – A week after a flash flood cracked open and washed out part of Albuquerque’s I-40 arroyo, NMDOT said it’s close to fixing all the damage. The state was forced to close some east and westbound lanes on I-40 after the water blew out the underlying roadbed. Starting Thursday, crews will start pouring concrete into the channel to refill holes. As long as the weather cooperates, officials expect the project to wrap up and all lanes to re-open by the end of this week. NMDOT said they have an emergency fund that will cover the cost of repairs.

[5] Indigenous twist on ‘Grease’ musical comes to Santa Fe – Crystle Lightning and her husband said they’ve always loved the movie Grease. Two years ago, the couple created ‘Bear Grease.’ It’s a spin on the original musical bringing together an indigenous cast from all over North America. The cast has been on tour through the U.S. and Canada. This week the show will be playing at the Santa Fe Playhouse. Cast members from different tribes incorporate their language and culture into the songs and dialogue with plenty of cultural humor sprinkled in. The show runs Wednesday through Sunday.