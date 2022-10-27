Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Auditor report shows worsening response times from APD over last two years – A new report shows how long it takes APD officers to respond to calls. According to a city audit, 75% of 911 calls are being answered within 15 seconds. That’s below the national standard of 90%. APD says they aim to get on the scene within seven and a half minutes of receiving info at dispatch. Some feedback collected from 911 callers between February 14, 2022, and February 21, 2022, show 225 complaints, 17 of those were about how long it took APD to answer the phone, 18 stated that no officer showed up after the call. The report shows people in northeast and northwest Albuquerque wait the longest for and officer to show up, while those living in southeast Albuquerque have the quickest response time.

[2] Neighbors call on city of Albuquerque to help improve park – Residents near the Sierra Sunset Park near 98th and Dennis Chavez say they are fed up with problems at the park. Neighbors have been notifying the city of a number of issues that include speeders, criminal activity in the park and overgrown weeds. The city has taken steps to improve problems including a surveillance camera, a speed trailer, and sent out as crews to clear out the weeds. The city has also been turning off the lights at night, to try to keep people out of the park overnight.

[3] Fall storm brings rain, snow, wind and cold to New Mexico – Snow will build in the high terrain up north Thursday. Heaviest snow will fall Thursday afternoon through night. Little to no accumulation will come down around the Jemez, and the valley will see rain showers. Overnight, rain will move through all of eastern New Mexico, and scattered showers will continue through the day on Friday. The storm will bring in strong winds by the afternoon and evening. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of western and southern New Mexico.

[4] National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s 2022 wildfire season – The National Weather Service in Albuquerque unveiled a detailed look into this year’s record-breaking wildfire season. The overview shows the state’s record dryness, low humidity levels, and impacts brought on by strong winds leading to two of the state’s largest fires. Data collected by the National Interagency Fire Center shows 896,936 acres burned within New Mexico. The largest wildfire, the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon fire, contributed 341,735 of those acres.

[5] Kids turn out for ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Jack Candelaria Community Center – Halloween came early for some families as hundreds of people turned out Wednesday for the Jack O’Lantern Fest and Trunk or Treat at Jack Candelaria Community Center. Kids got to enjoy candy, games, a haunted house, and a lowrider show courtesy of Superior Cars. There is another free Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Taylor Ranch Community Center. The “Make and Take” event is where families can decorate pumpkins and other items to take home.