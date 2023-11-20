Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico State Police asking for pay increase – During a legislative finance committee hearing, the Department of Public Security Secretary Jason Bowie asked for a %15 pay increase, saying APD and BCSO both pay more than state police. Secretary Bowie also suggested creating a longevity pay plan that would compensate state police officers based of the number of years they have been with the agency.

[2] Town of Taos looks to expand downtown area – The town of Taos is looking to upgrade its downtown area. Officials hope to expand the area, pushing the boundary to include Kit Carson Park, the post office and land off Los Pandos Rd. The town hopes the change will bring new life for locals. The idea comes after other New Mexico towns saw success on their own MRA plans. The proposed expansion is set to be discussed at a public hearing next month.

[3] More rain, snow, wind and cold around New Mexico – Scattered rain and mountain snow showers will be possible in northern and central NM this afternoon and evening. Winds will be pick up speed in eastern NM throughout the morning. A wind advisory will be in effect in the northeast highlands and east plains today, and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Temperatures will be around ten to fifteen degrees cooler than Sunday in eastern NM.

[4] Roadrunner Food Bank holds food drives before Thanksgiving – Roadrunner Food Bank hosted food drive donation events at various sties throughout the weekend. The first food drive was at Rio Grande High School where they had between 70 to 80 pounds of groceries to hand out to community members in need. The donation event will wrap-up Monday at Expo New Mexico. Food distribution will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

[5] BioPark Polar Bear celebrates 27th birthday – The Albuquerque BioPark Polar Bear, Kiska, is turning 27 this week. The BioPark posted on Facebook to commemorate the occasion and included information about her species. To celebrate the big day, her care team treated her to a special snack made of ice, pumpkin, sardines, shrimp and more.