[1] Video shows what happened during shooting at UNM involving NMSU player – Three more NMSU men’s basketball players have been suspended for their alleged role in the shooting that left a UNM student dead and NMSU player Mike Peake injured. KTSM is reporting Issa Muhammad, Marcelus Avery and Anthony Roy have been suspended for one game. All three were named in the police report as helping Peake after the incident.

[2] Bernalillo County pondering speed cameras outside city limits – Bernalillo County will be debating whether to install speed cameras outside city limits during next week’s commission meeting. The proposal cites stats from APD showing drivers are slowing down along stretches where the cameras went live earlier this year. The county’s program would be modeled after the city’s, with a $100 citation issued after a review process determines if the violation is valid. The commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.

[3] Quieter weather to end the week – Today will be sunnier, dry and cool. A breeze up to 25-35 mph will be possible in eastern NM. It’s an overall quieter day. Clouds will roll in Friday, with rain chances in southeast NM. The weekend will be sunny and warmer. The next storm will move in on Monday, bringing widespread snow, some rain, and much colder temperatures for next week.

[4] New Mexico governor wants free lunch for all students K-12 – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants New Mexico to help provide school lunches without charge to all K-12 students across the state. The governor’s office confirmed that the governor will pursue legislation to ensure that all students have access to free meals by covering the cost of breakfast and lunch for students that don’t qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

[5] Española shelter dogs get adopted into high-class lifestyle – A litter of puppies from New Mexico is settling into their new home, in one of the wealthiest communities in America. Last month, nine puppies and their mom, were likely destined for a stay at Espanola Humane. The organization teamed up with Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons to take the puppies to Long Island in New York, where adoptive families were already lined up. Two of the puppies ended up on a community-supported working farm in the Hamptons called “Quail Hill Farm.”