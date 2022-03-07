Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] City Council to vote on plastic bag ban repeal Monday – Albuquerque City Council is set to vote on the plastic bag ban and whether or not it should continue. Councilor Brook Bassan argues paper bags could be even more damaging to the environment. When the city first passed the ban they commissioned a study to see how it impacted the community. Those in support of the ban staying argue the decision should wait until the study is complete.

[2] Suspect in northeast Albuquerque homicide arrested – Police have arrested a suspect in shooting that killed one person in northeast Albuquerque. APD arrested 43-year-old David Padilla in the fatal shooting. Police say just before midnight on Saturday, they responded to a shots fired call near Wyoming Blvd. and Krim Dr. NE. They found 23-year-old Devlin Rubi dead at the scene. According to a criminal complaint Padilla and Rubi got into a verbal fight that escalated into gunfire.

[3] Another winter storm brings snow and wind Monday – This morning is quiet and cold. Temperatures are in the single digits, teens and 20s. Roads are snowy in the northern mountains, and difficult driving is expected for some of the mountain roads. The valley should be clearer. Scattered snow will continue in the northern mountains area, Four Corners and west mountains today. The snow will pick up during the afternoon, staying scattered through tonight, but ending by early Tuesday morning.

[4] Body of retired firefighter returns to Las Vegas – The body of retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato is back in Las Vegas. A procession was held for Lovato starting in Albuquerque around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning. His body was escorted back to Las Vegas by members from Albuquerque Fire Rescue, APD, state police, and other first responders. Lovato and Santa Fe Police Officer Robert Duran were killed on Wednesday after a woman police say lied about the kidnapping and carjacking which led to a chase on I-25, ending in the deadly crash.

[5] ABQ Ride unveils new app – ABQ Ride is ditching their previous app for a whole new one beginning April 1. Users on ABQ Ride Plus will have to download the Transit app. The city says the new app will give bus riders more features, like the ability to plan out trips in advance, as well as give live updates on where buses are. The Transit app is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.