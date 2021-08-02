KRQE Newsfeed: Plastic bag ban, Rent help, NM National Guard to be reimbursed, Bandelier National Monument

Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] Plastic bag ban reinstated in Albuquerque – The plastic bag ban is back in Albuquerque. This means no more single-use plastic bags will be available when your grocery shopping. The city paused the “Clean and Green” retail ordinance during the pandemic to protect workers. The public is encouraged to start bringing their reusable bags again. If you don’t have your own, grocery stores throughout the metro area are making the change to paper or thick reusable plastic bags. This ordinance only affects retail stores like grocery stores, convenience stores and thrift stores.

[2] New Mexico’s pause on evictions remains active – The national moratorium on evictions linked to COVID-19 is now expired. In New Mexico, the pause remains active. The New Mexico Supreme Court has not set an expiration date for the state’s moratorium. According to officials, federal funds also remain available for most New Mexico renters who have been affected by COVID.

[3] Slow-moving storms bring flooding threat – There are some showers in the Four Corners, west mountains, Metro and the lower Rio Grande Valley Monday morning. Showers have popped up thanks to a cold front moving through the state. The rain should dissipate throughout the morning, and more afternoon and evening storms will develop this afternoon and evening.

[4] Following Capitol insurrection, NM National Guard to be reimbursed – The New Mexico National Guard is officially reimbursed after sending troops to the U.S. Capitol following the January 6 insurrection. The state sent nearly 200 National Guard troops to Washington D.C. Up until Thursday, The National Guard had not been reimbursed and the New Mexico National Guard stood to lose nearly $1.5 million. A $2.1 billion emergency funding package was passed by Congress last week. The president also signed the bill to reimburse each state.

[5] Bandelier National Monument offering two free days in August – The National Park Service announced Bandelier National Monument will have two fee-free days in August. On August 4, the first free-free day will celebrate the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoor Act. On August 25, a celebration of the 105th Anniversary of the creation of that National Park Service. Bandelier National Monument is open daily from sunrise to sunset.