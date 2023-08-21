Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Balloon crash leads to safety changes – Nearly two years after New Mexico’s deadliest hot air balloon crash, pilots are still feeling it’s impact. A new report released by the National Transportation Safety Board last week, says the ‘impairing, illicit drugs’ in the pilot’s system likely contributed to the deadly crash. Now, officials say they have begun doing safety checklists prior to take off, where they keep a close eye on balloon pilot’s illnesses, medications, stress levels, and fatigue

[2] UNM adds safety measure for the new school year – UNM Police Detective Patricia Young said campus police have started a new program to try and keep students and staff safe. One of the new initiatives is called Campus Watch; it’s modeled after the neighborhood watch. She says the campus is divided into zones and building coordinators are in charge of those zones and they communicate the safety issues that are going on within their zone. The Albuquerque Police Department is also increasing their presence in the area.

[3] Isolated storms and breezy winds around New Mexico – Isolated showers and storms will move across the eastern plains. That is where we will see the best chance for rain. Isolated storms will pop up around central NM, but rain will struggle to make it to the ground in the Metro, due to dry surface air. Winds will pick up this afternoon, with breezes up to around 30 mph for most, and gustier winds up to around 40 mph in the western high terrain. Temperatures will stay hot, hitting the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon.

[4] Lashes Fire – The Valencia County Fire Department said they are making progress battling a fire in the Bosque. The fire is about eight to nine miles south of Belen. The Lashes Fire has burned roughly five acres so far. Officials said the fire is 50% contained, and they have strong fire lines. They plan on having crews there through Sunday and likely Monday.

[5] Los Altos Park softball tournament raises funds for struggling youth – Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department showcased its new fields at Los Altos Park. The city said it aimed to raise around $10,000 through proceeds from the weekend softball tournament at Los Altos Park. The funds will benefit people between the ages of 18 to 25 who may be experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque. Annually, the city said it anticipates serving more than 100 young adults through its Youth Assistance and Housing Navigation Campus.