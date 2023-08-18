Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Parents complain about “nightmare” pick-up at an APS middle school – Albuquerque Public Schools moved around start and end times throughout the district, and News 13 has received numerous reports from parents that pick-up and drop-off is a nightmare. One parent who tipped News 13 off sent in a video from Taft Middle School, showing kids running across the street – no adult in sight.

[2] District attorney files to hold Questa teen accused of murder behind bars until trial – The Taos County District Attorney’s office is asking the court to keep 14-year-old Porfirio Brown behind bars after he was accused of killing 13-year-old Amber Archuleta last month. As a result, Brown’s father is the first person facing felony charges under the recently passed Bennie’s Law, which holds parents responsible if they don’t secure firearms in the household. Prosecutors argue Porfirio appears to have a fascination with firearms. He is facing a first-degree murder charge and will be tried in children’s court. If he is convicted, the state will call for him to be sentenced as an adult.

[3] Mountain storms west today before drying out into this weekend – High pressure is strengthening as it moves into the Central United States. This is drawing more dry air across far eastern and southern parts of the state today with a bit more moisture north and west. While far western New Mexico has the potential for isolated storms, the rest of the state will be drying out and heating up.

[4] Despite recent rain, New Mexico is eyeing drought once again – With drought conditions in the forecast, some water officials are preparing in case the Middle Rio Grande dries once again. Throughout much of New Mexico, drought conditions are expected to persist or even get worse over the next three months. With that outlook, water managers at the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District say it’s possible that the Rio Grande might go dry near Albuquerque.

[5] New NMSU ‘Aggie-Rita’ cocktail makes its debut – A new cocktail will be making its debut in late August: the “Aggie-Rita.” This raspberry margarita, branded after New Mexico State University (NMSU), is in collaboration with Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery along with Mixed Up Cocktail Company. The new drink will be made available to the public on Wednesday, August 23, during a launch event at Little Toad Creek’s downtown Las Cruces location from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The beverage will also be available in local liquor stores, and select restaurants and bars.