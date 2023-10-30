Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ pet store broken into months after City made plans to improve area – Thieves broke the window in the door at Simply Diego’s pet store to get in. The break-in comes months after the Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan was announced. Its goal is to clean up a ten-block stretch of Menaul and bring in private development to the area. It also promises to upgrade roadway construction, sidewalk improvements and lighting to help curb crime. The pet store says the thieves took the cash register and stole hundreds of dollars in dog food. Despite the damage and stolen items, the store says they’re grateful for their customers who have reached out in support.

[2] Albuquerque scientist receives grant to study flu cells -Through a recent grant from the American Lung Association, Albuquerque scientist Steven Baker is looking into how variants of the flue affect humans. When someone is infected with a virus, the body has a self-defense mechanism which fights the infection. That self defense mechanism still has properties which scientists would like to research further. Baker’s research, he says, will give the medical industry a better understanding of these properties and how to prevent or reduce future viral diseases.

[3] Freezing morning and chilly Monday across New Mexico – Temperatures will stay cool all day, with high temperatures only climbing into the 30s, 40s and 50s. Temperatures will fall back to freezing and below Tuesday morning through Thursday morning in most spots. High temperatures will start to warm up more Tuesday and Wednesday. We will see near normal temperatures and even warmer than normal temperatures Friday and Saturday.

[4] 1 dead, others injured after shooting in Las Cruces – Las Cruces police are investigating a deadly shooting near Dyer St. and Missouri Ave., near Centennial High School. LCPD said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson with LCPD confirmed one person died and several others were hurt. It’s unknown if any arrests have been made.

[5] Old Town Dia De Los Muertos – Old Town Albuquerque is having its first Dia De Los Muertos celebration. Guests will learn about day of the dead traditions. There is also 24 altars throughout Old Town where people will honor their loved ones who have passed away. The week long festivities started Saturday and will go though this Sunday.