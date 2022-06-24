Friday’s Top Stories

[1] Overnight pedestrian crashes – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two separate vehicle versus pedestrian crashes. Around 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a scene near Coors and Ellison. They say the pedestrian involved in the crash was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In another incident, around 1 a.m. Friday, police were called to the area of Elizabeth and Southern about a person who was hit by a vehicle. APD says its homicide unit is investigating that incident. Information is limited in both incidents, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

[2] Cannabis shops asking Albuquerque for exemption to open near other shops – Sometime within the next 15 days, a hearing examiner will have a written decision for two marijuana shops on if they can be exempt from Albuquerque’s zoning laws. Two proposed shops are trying to convince the city to grant them exemptions. One on San Mateo near Candelaria, the other on Menaul near San Pedro. They want to build their shops in areas where there are already marijuana shops, but there was community outcry during this weeks hearing. Many are saying that since the first shops came in, issues have come up. Right now the zoning laws say marijuana stores have to be at least 600 feet apart.

[3] More rain returns by the weekend – Friday’s storm coverage will be limited compared to earlier this week, very similar to what the state saw Thursday. A lot more moisture will surge into New Mexico throughout the upcoming weekend and into early next week, bringing widespread storm potential through Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb a degree or two warmer than yesterday, still below average, but Friday will be the warmest day out of the next 5 or so. It will also feature more sunshine and quieter conditions. This Friday is kind of the ‘calm before the storms’ that are expected this weekend.

[4] One of the teens accused in Maverik gas station murder released until trial – A teen girl is set to be released after being accused of playing a role in the murder of a woman at an Albuquerque gas station. 17-year-old Caprice Sicilia is one of five teens accused in the murder of Kayla Montano at a Maverik gas station in late March. Police say the teens mistakenly thought Montano was someone who tried to rob them earlier that day. Late last month, the state asked Judge Bruce Fox to hold Sicilia behind bars until trial saying she was a danger to the community, but the case was instead sent to children’s court. The motion was reconsidered by Judge Cindy Leos sided with the defense saying she believes there are conditions that would keep the community safe. She ordered supervision including GPS monitoring, curfew and more.

[5] New sidewalk, bike path opens around the Albuquerque Rail Yards – The Rail Trail project, connecting areas around downtown Albuquerque is taking shape. The city says construction crews have finished work on more than 1,000 feet of new sidewalk and bike path stretching along the west side of the Rail Yards. The new pathway includes wide sidewalks, new fencing, decorative street lamps, landscaping including rocks and trees, and several benches where people can sit along the trail. This Saturday, the city will welcome crowds to the Rail Yards for Mayor Tim Keller’s first in-person State of the City party and address since January 2020. The event is expected to have food, free music and entertainment among other elements.