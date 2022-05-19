Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Parents of YAFL football team say coach left after taking team’s money – Some local parents of a YAFL team are furious after they say a coach took their fundraising money and vanished. KRQE News 13 is not releasing the name of the coach because he has not been charged with any crime. Team parents say they worked hard through their short spring season to raise money and were able to raise thousands of dollars. They say two weeks ago the coach collected the money during practice and they have not seen him, or the money since. YAFL says outside of encouraging the parents to file a police report, there’s not much more they can do.

[2] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – Another round of winds are coming to northern New Mexico and fire crews are bracing for it. Wednesday, another 15 homes were reported destroyed by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon fire, bringing the total to 348 homes and 285 other structures, including businesses. Although fire managers say crews are making good progress on the fire, considering its massive 500 mile perimeter. The fire, which is the most destructive in state history, has burned more than 300,000 acres.

[3] Winds strengthen and temperatures stay hot – It’s a quiet Thursday morning, but the winds will pick up. Red flag warnings will be in effect for most of New Mexico, with west/southwest wind gusts up to 40 mph expected, especially in northern and eastern NM. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in the middle Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, and the winds will be lightest, up to around 25 mph in the lower Rio Grande Valley. Friday will be even windier, with more red flag warnings in effect.

[4] APD: Suspect in custody, accused of starting fires in bosque – One woman is accused of setting a dozen fires in the bosque. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, police say Cristina Castorena-Noble set the 12 fires in the bosque south of the Hispanic Cultural Center. Fortunately, fire crews were ale to get the five acres of fires under control. Police arrested Castorena-Noble just after the fires were started.

[5] Cheech and Chong visit dispensaries in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho – Cheech and Chong are blazing their way through New Mexico. The duo, known for their movies, music and pot-fueled adventures made stops at Purlife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Wednesday. They are promoting their brand, “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.” Cheech and Chong are scheduled to visit Purelife in Las Cruces Thursday.