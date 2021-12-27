KRQE Newsfeed: Paid leave, Break-ins, Another winter storm, Mourning Thorn, Zero fares

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque group advocates for Paid Family & Medical Leave program The 30-day legislative session is less than a month away and paid family and medical leave will be on the table. The Southwest Women’s Law Center is inviting New Mexico’s Workforce Solutions to help bring their proposed Paid Family Medical Leave Act to the legislature. Policy advocates are hoping New Mexico will become the tenth state to pass PFML programs.

[2] Local car wash sees 4th break-in in less than two months A local car wash owner says they’ve been the victim of four break-ins in less than two months. The latest incident happened at the Rain Tunnel Car Spa on Central and Eubank. They say someone took a vehicle and rammed it into the building until the window was broken, then went inside. They also say busted out the front door so they could get the ATM out. The owner says they haven’t seen any police on patrol in the area and that’s led them to make more security changes.

[3] Another winter storm arrives Monday night This morning is cool but mostly quiet across the area. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday, so you may need extra layers and the wind breaker again. Winds will be picking up throughout the day with the gustiest around the mountains this morning and increasing in the valley by the afternoon and evening. Most low terrain spots will see SW winds up to around 25 mph. In the plains, winds will gust up to around 30-35 mph, and in the mountains, there will be gusts around 35-55 mph

[4] Thorn the elephant dies at ABQ BioPark Zoo Officials with the BioPark continue to mourn the loss of Thorn, the elephant. BioPark staff found traces of the virus known as EEHV during a routine blood test on Dec. 15. Staff say not much is known about EEHV and it can progress quickly especially in young elephants. Thorn was born at the BioPark Zoo in 2018 and quickly became a visitor favorite. He lived with his mother Rozie, grandmother Alice, big sister Jazmine, and the BioPark’s two other elephants.

[5] Zero Bus Fare pilot program set to start next week Starting January 1st, ABQ RIDE’s Zero Fares Pilot Program will kick off which means you will no longer need to pay to ride a city bus. The City will also be paying for 10 more transit security officers on top of the roughly 40 they have now in order to address any potential security issues. The city hopes this will encourage more people to ride City transportation.