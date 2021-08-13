KRQE Newsfeed: Overnight shooting, Census data, Soggy weekend weather, String of robberies, Newborn hippo name

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] APD investigating shooting at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in Uptown. Officers were called around 10 p.m. Thursday night. Investigators say several people had been shot and one person died on the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital. At this time police have not released if they have any suspects.

[2] Population of rural NM counties decline in latest census data – New U.S. Census data shows the population in New Mexico increased by 3% in the last ten years. Lawmakers say rural counties are the ones hardest hit. Roger Montoya represents Mora County, which saw a 14% decline in population. He says it’s due to the lack of investment in infrastructure over the years in rural New Mexico.

[3] Soggy weekend for southern New Mexico – Widespread rain is in the forecast especially in areas south of I-40. Roswell already picked up 0.40″ Friday morning. But there’s more where that came from as a disturbance moves across New Mexico. This will keep the high moisture/flash flooding concern around through Sunday. We can expect anywhere from 3-5″ of rain across parts of southern New Mexico near the Gila. Areas north can only expect up to an inch. But nonetheless, all the moisture and clouds will suppress our temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will generally range 5-15 degrees below average.

[4] Robbery suspect facing federal charges – A man is now facing federal charges for a string of robberies across Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, 34-year-old Marty Padilla is accused in a dozen robberies last month. In each one, he is accused of showing the cashier what appears to be a gun and demanding money. Padilla made off with hundreds of dollars which he confessed to spending after his arrest. He is now facing 12 federal charges.

[5] “It’s a girl!”: BioPark asks for help naming baby hippo – You can now help name the newborn hippo at the Albuquerque Biopark. Zookeepers have officially announced the sex of the new baby hippo born last month. They say they are 99% sure it’s a girl. The Biopark Society is looking for your help naming her. Details will be released Friday.