Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD homicide detectives called to investigate overnight death – Albuquerque Police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday night. APD says officers were sent to the area of 98th St. and Dennis Chavez Blvd. just before midnight Tuesday to reports of someone laying in the road. Police say the person had apparent gunshot injuries and was dead when officers arrived on scene. APD’s homicide unit was called to investigate the death.

[2] Rio Rancho Fire Rescue implements standardized training system – Rio Rancho Fire Rescue has a new system that they hope will help them respond to calls more efficiently. The Blue Card Command System has been around for almost two decades and is used nationwide. The software gives departments training in standard command practices to help in everyday calls and keep everyone on the same page. After seeing the success other metro agencies had with the program, Rio Rancho Fire Rescue decided it was time for them to also adopt it. The program is now a department standard all promoted officers must go through every three years.

[3] Hot temperatures around New Mexico, storms to the east – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving southeast through Tucumcari, the I-40 corridor to Texas and southern Union County. The rest of the state will stay dry and mostly sunny but hot. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and lower Rio Grande Valley, as temperatures soar into the 100s.

[4] Fourth of July at Balloon Fiesta Park -Plenty of people made their way to Balloon Fiesta Park for the Freedom Fourth Celebration. According to event organizers, around 20 different food vendors were at the park serving up all the classic Fourth of July foods. Live music was also featured at the celebration. Officials said they expected thousands to come out Tuesday night to see the fireworks show.

[5] Volunteers working to remodel railroad museum in Belen – The model railroad museum in Belen is getting a facelift thanks to volunteers of all ages. The total for the remodel is $50,000, with funding coming from members and fundraisers. Officials say they hope volunteers will gain a new understanding and appreciation of model trains.