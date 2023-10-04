Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Judge extends temporary restraining order on governor’s amended gun ban – A federal judge is extending the temporary restraining order on the governor’s gun ban. After the governor’s original order was blocked in federal court for being overly broad, she issued an amended version, narrowing the scope of the ban to parks and playgrounds. Gun rights advocates asked for the amended order to also be blocked, saying it was still vague and unconstitutional. The judge ruled that the temporary restraining order against enforcement of the gun ban will be extended until October 11; at that point, the judge will determine whether the latest version of the public health order will stand.

[2] New Mexico attorney general charges Las Cruces police officer – A Las Cruces police officer is facing charges after a call for a theft at a gas station ended in gunfire. In August of 2022, officers responded to a call claiming Presley Eze left a Chevron without paying for a beer. During a struggle with Eze, Officer Brad Lunsford shoots and kills Eze. Lusnsford was arrested Tuesday and is charged with voluntary manslaughter.

[3] Seasonal weather around New Mexico for the week ahead – We will see high temperatures in the 60s, 70s and 80s this afternoon. A couple of cold fronts will move into eastern New Mexico through Friday, dropping temperatures off on that side of the state daily through the weekend. The rest of the state will see near normal temperatures through Sunday.

[4] City lays out plan for stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park – City leaders are sharing more details about how a potential New Mexico United stadium would fit at Balloon Fiesta Park. If approved, the stadium would go on that east lot. The city says the stadium will take up 280 parking spots, but they will add 1,100 new spaces to the north and northeast. City Council still needs to vote on whether to approve the lease agreement.

[5] What’s the city doing to prepare for 2023 Balloon Fiesta? – Balloon Fiesta is days away and the city has been getting ready for Albuquerque’s biggest event of the year. APD, NMSP and BCSO will be on hand. The city is also trying a new alert system that would notify people at or near the event of any issues that may be occurring. Additional parking spaces have been added and improvements have been made to vendor row.