Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of governor’s gun order – On September 8, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham created a public health order to ban open and concealed carry in public in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County. On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled on the order. In court, attorneys for gun advocates argued there is no legal precedent for a governor to make this sort of order. An attorney for the governor argued that this order is not a law but a temporary ban. Ultimately, the judge sided with gun advocates. After the judge’s decision, a temporary restraining order that prevents the enforcement of the order was enacted Wednesday at 2:55 p.m. and will last until October 3.

[2] Judge to rule if accused ABQ serial killer confession will be thrown out – In July 2021, Paul Apodaca confessed to three cold case murders to UNM police officers. Althea Oakley, 21, in 1988, 13-year-old Stella Gonzales that same year, and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in 1989. Apodaca’s defense wants his confessions thrown out ahead of trial, arguing they were “unconstitutionally obtained” since the initial University police officers Apodaca confessed to didn’t read him his rights. Defense attorneys argued Apodaca was in need of medical treatment and deprived of rights. State prosecutors argued the APD detective did read him his rights as soon as she realized he was confessing to murders he claimed he committed. After hearing both sides, a judge still needs to decide whether to deny or uphold the motion to suppress Apodaca’s confession.

[3] Drier morning, stormy afternoon around New Mexico – Storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, moving southeast throughout the afternoon and evening. Northern New Mexico will see scattered storms. There will be isolated storms in central New Mexico, including the Metro. Southern NM will also see isolated storms. A couple of storms across the state may be strong or severe. There will be more afternoon and evening storms in central, northern and eastern New Mexico on Friday. Drier air will arrive in the state this weekend, leading to dry skies in the Metro and more of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

[4] Former Governor Bill Richardson memorial service Thursday – Dozens of loved ones, supporters, and admirers gathered to honor the memory of former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson who was lying in state at the Capitol. The two-term governor died in his sleep at the age of 75 on September 1. His friends say that throughout his time as governor, he created a legacy that will always be remembered. A memorial service for Governor Richardson is scheduled for Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica near the Santa Fe Plaza. It will be open to the public starting at 11 in the morning.

[5] Lobo & Aggie football celebrating kids with disabilities during rivalry game – Lobo and Aggie football are teaming up to celebrate kids with disabilities. At Saturday’s rivalry game, the two teams will wear stickers on their helmets for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network. The Lobos will also sport jerseys bearing the names of local kids who have Down Syndrome, Autism, or other disabilities who participated in the University of New Mexico’s “Extraordinary Lobo Camp” over the summer. Each child will get to keep the jersey after the game.