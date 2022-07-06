Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] APD: suspect dead in northeast Albuquerque officer-involved shooting – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque. APD’s Chief of Police Harold Medina says around 9:30 Tuesday night officers were called to the Target on Lomas and I-40 for a report of a person camping out in a vehicle. The officer who responded found the person had two felony DWI related warrants and additional officers were called to help take the person into custody. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the suspect then pulled out a gun and officers took cover. He says soon after, officers heard a gunshot come from the vehicle. and returned fire. Officials say the suspect died from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say they did find a gun inside the vehicle. The identity of the suspect has not been released.

[2] Attorney discusses how protected abortions are in New Mexico -While abortions are still legal in New Mexico, the issue could still land the state at the center of some fierce legal battles. Several states have already banned abortions and some are now considering charges for those who cross state lines for the procedure. Some big businesses have announced they will pay for travel expenses for employees who need to cross state lines for an abortion, but a New Mexico lawyer says depending on what state they are in, corporations could be fined or sued. The lawyer says there are a lot of other legal battles that could come up including employment discrimination and insurance coverage.

[3] Hotter with more spotty storms for New Mexico – A couple of showers and thunderstorms will last through the morning commute in far east-central New Mexico, and far southwest NM near Deming and the lower Rio Grande Valley. Skies are mostly sunny elsewhere and temperatures are mild. Isolated storms will pop up in the mountains again today, moving northeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The valley and plains will see some isolated storms during the evening. Drier air will move into western and central NM on Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be heating up through the weekend.

[4] One dead following shooting at house party in southwest Albuquerque – Police are asking anyone that may have information about a deadly shooting at a house party in southwest Albuquerque to come forward. Police say three women were found shot several times at a home near Alexis Ave. and 86th St. They were taken to the hospital where one of the women died. Anyone with information or video from the party is asked to call APD or upload any evidence to their online portal.

[5] New public education channel launches in Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s public access channel is launching a new public education channel for residents. Katharsis Media has been tapped to run the new education access channel, channel 96. The channel will feature 120 hours of content each week. They plan to partner with local schools to give kids an opportunity to see the studio and also get help producing their own news programs and film festivals.