Friday Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Man shot at Juan de Oñate statue protest in Española – A man was shot during a protest Thursday outside a Rio Arriba County building in Española, where officials had planned to place a statue of Juan de Oñate. The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Major Lorenzo Aguilar reports the suspect, 23-year-old Ryan Martinez, is in custody. He also says the victim was shot somewhere in the “upper torso area near the chest.” At this time there is no update on the condition or the severity of the victim’s injuries.

[2] Man takes plea deal for shooting that left one dead – Michael Koester, the man who shot and killed Raul Gallegos following a dispute, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

[3] Windy weather through the weekend across New Mexico – Friday will remain hot across the state, with temperatures 5-15° above average for late September. It’s been a warm first week of the fall season, but a change is on the way as a storm system approaches the Desert Southwest this weekend. It is already going to usher in a bit more moisture this afternoon, allowing storms to form over the higher elevations south of I-40 early this afternoon. Storms will push quickly north/northeast, potentially bringing a round or two of hit-or-miss storms to Albuquerque and Santa Fe later this afternoon and evening.

[4] State Police arrest 32 repeat offenders in Albuquerque – New Mexico State Police have provided an update on their increased operations around the Albuquerque area. According to NMSP, between September 19 and 27, 33 people were arrested by State Police and all but one of them were repeat offenders.

[5] Sunport to renovate ‘iconic’ wooden lounge chairs in coming months – Travelers heading through the Albuquerque International Sunport may soon have some more comfortable seating options as the airport works to upgrade its look while preserving its history. The Sunport is now working to update its iconic wooden chairs. Instead of throwing the chairs out, the Sunport is preserving them by refinishing and reupholstering the chairs that have been around for more than 80 years.