KRQE Newsfeed: On the right track, Restaurant relief, Clearing for the weekend, Lumber shortage, Soon to be green

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Gov: State preparing to open end of June, with anticipated 60% vaccination rate Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says New Mexico is on track to fully open safely by the end of June. In Wednesday’s news conference, the governor announced the state’s goal of having at least 60% of the population vaccinated. Right now, that number sits at 42%. That means about 317,000 more New Mexicans need to be fully vaccinated. More than half of New Mexico’s counties have achieved 40% population vaccination including Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Santa Fe, Sandoval, and San Juan.

[2] 40,000 small businesses in New Mexico benefit from PPP loans More help is on the way for New Mexico businesses to keep employees on the payroll. That’s with the shuttered venue operator grant and come Monday, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will open. As of now, nearly a third of small businesses in New Mexico have received a Paycheck Protection Program loan. John Garcia with the Small Business Administration says most of the $3.2 billion loan went to the accommodation and food services industry. On Thursday afternoon, the Small Business Association is having a webinar with more information.

[3] Rain continues to fall in parts of New Mexico on Thursday The storm is still bringing moderate to heavy rainfall in southeast and south-central New Mexico this morning. The rain will continue in this area through the evening, with the heaviest rain in Eddy and Lea counties, and on and off rain for Lincoln, Chaves, and Otero counties.

[4] Lumber shortage drives up cost of homes locally in already tough housing market Another cost of the COVID-19 pandemic is that lumber prices have jumped to new highs. Right now, homebuyers outnumber the number of homes on the market. More issues for real estate agents and contractors are will construction materials. The shortage is creating a domino effect all over, not only increasing the cost of the home but delaying when the project will be complete.

[5] NM United, Isotopes allowed to expand capacity limits Due to Bernalillo County’s soon-to-be green status, previously sold-out games at Isotopes Park will have more tickets available Thursday morning. Isotopes General Manager John Traub says he is ready to fill up about 4,000 seats which are up from 3,200 under the previous limits. New Mexico United also plans to sell more tickets to their previously sold-out home games. Those go on sale Thursday at 8 a.m.