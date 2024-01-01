Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD officer recovering after being shot – An Albuquerque police officer is starting the new year recovering after being shot by a suspect over the weekend. Officials say Officer Zachary Garris was shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night. According to police, officers pulled over 29-year-old Santiago Perez near Central and Louisiana because the license plate on the car he was driving came back as stolen. APD says officers approached the car at Adam Food Market, telling Perez to exit the vehicle. That’s when they say Perez began firing shots. One of those rounds hit Officer Garris’s hands. Police say Perez then took off, running eastbound towards Pennsylvania. That’s when another officer fired twice, hitting Perez in the arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officer Garris is back home Monday after having surgery.

[2] Albuquerque Police: 2 injured, 1 dead after shooting – Albuquerque police are now saying a deadly weekend shooting may have been justifiable. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Dennis Chavez and Ceja Vista Rd. When officers got to the scene, they found three people had been shot. All three were transported to the hospital. Police say one of them has died. Another victim told investigators he shot the man who died in self-defense. The investigation is ongoing.

[3] Today is calm before our first storm of the year – Low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will arrive in southwestern New Mexico late tonight, pushing east mainly along and south of I-40 overnight tonight and into Tuesday. High-elevation snow across the Gila and southern parts of the Central Mountain Chain is expected, with light low-elevation rain. Albuquerque may see a few light sprinkles, but with dry air at the surface, it’s going to be difficult for a lot of that moisture to reach the ground. There is the potential for an area of heavier snow to arrive in southeastern New Mexico, but that is still very uncertain.

[4] What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day? – With Monday being a holiday, some stores, along with government offices, will be closed or operating on reduced hours. Sam’s Club, Trader Joe’s, and Costco will be closed today. ABQ Ride will not be operating and most city offices will be closed. Walmart, Target, and Albertsons will be open during normal hours today. Walgreens will also be on regular hours but pharmacy hours will vary by location. Some non-24-hour CVS pharmacy locations may also have reduced hours.

[5] Charity work, spreading joy a part of peoples’ New Year’s Resolutions – The new year is here and people are waking up ready to tackle those New Year’s Resolutions. Quite a few people tell KRQE their priority in the new year is to help those in need. Spreading joy to others, being more kind, and showing gratitude more frequently were some other resolutions shared by New Mexicans.