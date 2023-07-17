Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Alamogordo Police officer dies after being shot during chase – Alamogordo Police Deparment officer Anthony Ferguson, who was shot during a chase Saturday, has died, according to the Alamogordo Police Department. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers tried to stop a vehicle driven by a man identified as Dominic De La O for driving without lights. De La O allegedly fled from the officers, crashed into a light pole near and fled the scene on foot. Authorities chased De La O, and he reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at the officer. He was hit in the face by the gunfire. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg. De La O was taken into custody shortly after.

[2] APD: Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s friend – Chase Cuffie has been charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing another man. According to a criminal complaint, Cuffie was hiding in a patio closet at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment near Coors and Paseo, when she and two of her friends went outside. Cuffie is accused of threatening the group, then shooting one of her male friends when he ran. Cuffie’s ex-girlfriend said he had been stalking her.

[3] Record hot temperatures across New Mexico through mid-week – Temperatures will climb Monday and Tuesday, with near-record and record hot temperatures across the state through Wednesday. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect through mid-week. Rain will be sparse the next few days, with a better chance for monsoon storms by late week. Isolated storms will develop in the mountains this afternoon, moving south/southeast off of the high terrain during the late afternoon and evening.

[4] Albuquerque nonprofit awarded grant from Sandia Labs – The ‘VAMOS’ program with Mandy’s Farm is being rewarded for their work serving young adults with disabilities. They received a $10,000 grant from the Sandia National Labs Community Involvement Program. The program gives students and recent grads with disabilities experience and training through internships.

[5] North Valley Aquatics Renovation begins – Bernalillo County is set to break ground on renovations to an aquatic center Monday. More than a decade ago, the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center had a pool there, but it was removed. Upgrades to the center include an outdoor pool and an indoor wellness pool, dedicated to therapeutic use. In total, the project will cost $6.9 million, the county says.