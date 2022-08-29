Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] One dead after police shooting in northwest Albuquerque – The Albuquerque Police Department were involved in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. APD says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to a gas station near Coors and Quail and found a person who appeared to be drunk passed out inside a vehicle. Officers were able to get out of the vehicle, they say the person started to smoke and got back into the car. Some sort of confrontation happened and multiple officers fired their weapons. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the person died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Police say a gun and magazines were recovered from the scene.

[2] Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours long swat standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Friday night, is Jason Ramirez. He is no stranger to the law, with charges dating back to 2009, ranging from DWI, to shoplifting, burglary and drug charges. In April court documents say he stole a car and led police on a miles long chase from Los Lunas to Isleta pueblo. During that chase, police say Ramirez tried running them over with his car, so they opened fire, but they missed him. He took off again. Officers eventually caught up to him outside Albuquerque. Ramirez is facing multiple charges for the Friday incident.

[3] Heavy storms and severe threat for eastern New Mexico – A cold front will move into eastern NM today, causing widespread storms along and east of the central mountain chain. The scattered storms will produce some heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind. The far east and southeast plains will be under a low threat for severe weather, meaning a couple of storms may produce the damaging wind and large hail. A flood watch will be in effect for the southeast plains, where high rainfall totals may lead to river/stream and areal flooding

[4] NMSU professor awarded grant form NASA – A professor at New Mexico State University is getting money from NASA to study space objects in the furthest parts of the solar system. Wladimir Lyra is working on the project specifically looking at the Kuiper Belt. Lyra is hoping to prove newer theories of formation. “Properties of these objects that challenge interpretations of the theories that we have,” Lyra said. Now Lyra and his team are getting a boost from NASA to look into it. They received a $365,000 grant over three years for the work, hoping it will lead to more answers.

[5] Expo gives behind-the-scenes look at New Mexico film industry – Albuquerque locals had the opportunity to learn more about what it takes to make TV and film happen. IATSE Local 480 held its first film and TV expo. The event drew a large crowd at its training site near Balloon Fiesta Park. A street was blocked off and instead lined with food trucks and booths of various film departments and organizations that work with local productions. It featured a demonstration set for attendees to be able to watch how a scene typically gets filmed. Attendees got to speak directly with people who have spent much of their careers on a film set and have their questions answered.