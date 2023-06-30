Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] One dead, two injured in officer-involved shooting with Albuquerque police – Police say around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to Lomas and San Pedro for reports of a stabbing at a McDonald’s drive thru. While officers were investigating they received reports of a man nearby waving a knife around and found the suspect at a nearby bus stop. APD says when they approached, the suspect attempted to stab other people at the bus stop. Police fired at the suspect, and during the incident the suspect was killed and the two bystanders were hit by gunfire during the incident.

[2] Former Santa Fe Catholic pastor arrested in clergy abuse case – The former pastor of Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community in New Mexico has been arrested. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe said the arrest is related to a clergy sexual abuse case. Daniel Balizan was booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility on Thursday, June 29. Balizan is accused of knowingly enticing an underage victim for sexual activity in the fall of 2022. Balizan also faces an ongoing civil lawsuit from an unnamed person who alleges Balizan groomed the individual when they were only 15 years old. The individual also alleges Balizan sexually abused them.

[3] Weekend storms and severe weather in eastern New Mexico – Showers will continue across eastern New Mexico during the morning, until afternoon storms develop. Strong and severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind and hail. Storms will continue past midnight in the far northeast highlands. The Valley and western NM will be sunny. Isolated storms will form over the northern mountains, Sandia/Manzano Mountains and south central mountains during the afternoon. A couple of severe storms could form again. Sunday will be similar, with another round of severe storms.

[4] Missing hot air balloon and food truck found among stolen cars in New Mexico – Months after they were stolen from Albuquerque, a hot air balloon and local food truck turn up in a remote part of the state. One of the recovered items included a hot air balloon that was stolen along with its trailer back in May. The truck along with seven other cars were found in an unincorporated area off Highway 60 and I-25. The Socorro Sheriff’s Office arrested 64-year-old Jerry Sedillo– who has a long criminal record. They said he had the cars in various states of disassembly.

[5] ‘Burque Live’ music series returns – The Burque Live free music series is returning to Albuquerque over the holiday weekend. Artists will be performing in various locations throughout downtown, starting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with a performance at JC’s New York Pizza Department. For a full list of performers and locations, click here.