Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1 ]Video: Albuquerque Police officer charged for disabled man’s arrest – New Mexico’s Attorney General filed criminal charges against former Albuquerque Police Department officer Kenneth Skeens. The Attorney General alleges Skeens unlawfully arrested a customer in an Albuquerque Target. In a criminal information sheet submitted to the district court, the AG’s office accuses Skeens of knowing that he did not have the authority to legally detain the individual. The AG’s office also claims that on the same day, Skeens made a false statement under oath related to the event and that Skeens intentionally made a false report to other law enforcement staff.

[2] New Mexico film industry to feel impact from actors guild strike – Actors with Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists will go on strike after talks with the Alliance Of Motion Pictures And Television Producers fell apart Wednesday night. The impact of the strike will be felt in New Mexico as the state continues to grow and attract more people from the film industry. Hundreds of actors will not work and plan to stay on strike for as long as it takes to get a deal on the table. In New Mexico, there are more than 1,100 members in the Actor’s Guild. When they stop acting, it will impact 18 major projects including movies, television shows, and video games being shot in the state currently

[3] Hotter temperatures return Friday afternoon – Well-above average temperatures continue across New Mexico. Spotty afternoon storms will be possible into the weekend. Friday will likely be the hottest day this week across the state as drier air moves in from the northwest. More Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches will go into effect Friday. Parts of the Albuquerque metro could even reach 105°.

[4] New Mexico cannabis regulators revoke dispensary license – An Albuquerque dispensary has lost its license after state regulators say they sold out-of-state cannabis and violated state rules. Paradise Distro on Menaul no longer has its license after the shop was caught selling California-made products. Regulators say they inspected the shop and found “numerous violations.” That includes improper documenting of products and inaccurate sales data, including more than $56,000 in cash. The dispensary was also selling out-of-state cannabis products, which were marked with California labels.

[5] New comedy nightclub coming to Winrock Town Center – Winrock Town Center owners have announced a comedy club will soon fill one of its empty spaces. The Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub is based in Texas and will soon bring one of its clubs to Albuquerque as early as August. The club is known for hosting some of the biggest names in comedy and now they hope to do that in Albuquerque. Goodman Reality said the comedy club will be next to the Tricore Winrock Labs and Presbyterian Medical Group clinic. The stage will be located in an underground venue where attendees will walk down these stairs to see the show.