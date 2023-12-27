Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Off-duty NMSP officer arrested for DWI in Albuquerque – On December 3, state police pulled over a vehicle that was speeding on I-40. Body camera footage shows an officer questioning the driver, Edgar Madrid, who has been with state police for four months. After a field sobriety test Madrid was arrested for aggravated DWI. Madrid is currently on administrative leave and awaiting trial.

[2] APD retakes over use-of-force investigations – Albuquerque Police announced that it will retake oversight of the department’s use-of-force investigations. APD has been under a police reform settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2014. For the last two years, certain APD use of force investigations have been under the scope of an external investigative team called “EFIT.” APD now says EFIT will continue to investigate a backlog of incidents from January 2020 to January 2021.

[3] Gradual warming trend this week – A slow warming trend begins that will bring high temperatures back closer to average by the end of this week. Quiet weather will continue through the end of the year. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon across New Mexico with more sunshine across the state. By Friday, highs will finally be more seasonal for the end of December. Quiet weather continues into the last couple of days of 2023.

[4] Rio Communities City Council race decided by card draw – Tom Nelson has been officially declared the winner of one of two seats on the Rio Communities City Council. He drew an ace in a game of high-card draw beating his opponent’s five of spades. Nelson and Jim Winters both received 302 votes in the November election. After a recount, the number didn’t change forcing the game of chance. Those games are required under state election law in the event of a tie race.

[5] Bernalillo County to offer free Christmas tree recycling – BernCo’s Public Works Division and Keep BernCo Beautiful are offering free Christmas tree recycling at four locations starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 13. Natural trees free of lights, ornaments, and decorations will be accepted. Free mulch will also be made available on a first-come, first-served basis.