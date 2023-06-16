Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Convicted sex offender fails to register for third time in New Mexico – A convicted sex offender is wanted once again for failing to register as a sex offender for a third time. He has been convicted of everything from possessing child pornography to exposing himself to pre-school kids. Jacob Segura has spent the last three years in prison due to failing to register as a sex offender in 2020. He was released on May 1 and was given a notice to register, which he signed. Forty-five days came and went with no sign of him. BCSO is asking for the public’s help to find Segura. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone else they are currently looking for on the sex offender list is asked to contact them directly.

[2] Outgoing Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent speaks on his tenure – Scott Elder started as substitute teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools and now 33 years later is retiring as superintendent. During his time as head of the district, Elder said he is is most proud of the district’s COVID-19 response. He did admit that improving outcomes among New Mexico students was a challenge. Elder also predicted progress in literacy rates based on a new training and reading APS adopted in 2020. He said those same programs have delivered results in Mississippi schools. Elder is leaving APS when his contract ends a year from now.

[3] Hot and windy weekend for New Mexico – Winds will pick up this afternoon and evening, with southwesterly gusts up to around 40 mph. Father’s Day will be a bit calmer, with winds up to around 25 to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and dry, and it will be the hottest day of the weekend, with highs in the 90s and 100s.

[4] Event center for weddings and quinceañeras could be coming to Albuquerque – Industry experts say there’s a lack of places to hold high-end weddings, parties and meetings in Albuquerque. There’s a push by developers to bring a high-end event center to the city, right next to the University of New Mexico south golf course. On Thursday, June 15, the city signed off on the proposal. The facility would focus on events like weddings and quinceañeras. The developers did not give the city a timeline for construction.

[5] City of Albuquerque to open largest playground slides in the state – An Albuquerque park is getting a first-of-its-kind attraction, which also sets a state record. Juan Tabo Hills Park, just west of Four Hills is five years in the making. The city’s Parks and Rec department is working on a pair of slides down an 80-foot embankment, with a 100-foot ride from top to bottom, making them the largest slides in the state of New Mexico according to the city. The expected opening is the end of this summer. The city says they are planning another phase of the project, with a dog park and greenery on the other side of the street.