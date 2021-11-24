KRQE Newsfeed: Nursing shortage, Missing evidence, Rain & snow, Otis found, Holiday meals

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico hospitals asking legislature for help amid nursing shortage Health care leaders are asking for help keeping nurses on the job in New Mexico. Presbyterian says the pandemic has taken its toll on nurses with the energy and enthusiasm to fight the virus turning to anger, moral distress, compassion fatigue, and complete exhaustion. Members of the New Mexico Hospital Association told a legislative committee nurses are leaving by the day with many leaving for more lucrative traveling nurse jobs. The group is asking for $15 million a year from the American Rescue Plan for initiatives to keep nurses in New Mexico.

[2] Albuquerque teen charged with murder fighting to have charges dropped A teen charged with murder at an Albuquerque park is claiming self-defense but he’s still fighting to get the charges completely tossed out. Noah Duran is accused of killing Elijah Mirabal at North Domingo Baca Park last year. Witnesses claim Mirabal showed up to the park believing he was selling drugs to a girl, but was instead met by Duran and 18-year-old Jaden Sandoval who robbed and shot him. Duran was also shot and claims Mirabal fired first. His attorneys say bullet holes on Mirabal’s car would prove it but APD didn’t preserve the car.

[3] Rain, snow, and cooler temperatures Wednesday Rain and snow are moving across the state this morning, with the heaviest snow around the Jemez Mountains and in Cuba. Rain showers have been streaming into the Metro area and surrounding middle Rio Grande Valley, the west mountains, Four Corners, and even the southeast plains. Rain jackets and umbrellas will be needed.

[4] Reunion after tragedy: Dog returned to woman following deadly crash A family dog that had disappeared after a fatal crash is back home with his family. Otis was one of the three dogs inside a truck on Saturday night when a suspect slammed into them near Montgomery Blvd. and Morris, killing Kevin Barton. After the crash, Otis wandered off and was missing for three days. On Tuesday, a PNM worker was reading a meter when they spotted Otis not far from the crash site. While he did have an injured leg, he is overall in good shape.

[5] Roadrunner Food Bank provides families with meals ahead of Thanksgiving About a thousand local families will have a feast on the table thanks to the community and volunteers with Roadrunner Food Bank. Roadrunner held its Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday at EXPO New Mexico, handing out meal kits including a turkey and all of the sides. Organizers say each 50-pound kit should be enough to last a family several days. The food bank is still calling for donations since the need around this time of year remains high.