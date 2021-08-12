KRQE Newsfeed: Nurse shortage, FDA vaccine, Widespread storms, Santa Fe vandalism, bosque clean up

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] State’s top doctor, hospital association address nursing shortage – As COVID-19 cases rise, the shortage of nurses in New Mexico is again being highlighted. Officials are pushing to get more nurses as COVID-19 cases rise and people with chronic illnesses need care. A lot of the help is coming from out-of-state traveling nurses. Wednesday, Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase went as far as to ask for retired nurses to help at area hospitals.

[2] FDA close to approving 3rd COVID-19 shot for some immunocompromised people, reports say – The FDA is on the brink of giving emergency use authorization for a third shot of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to those with weakened immune systems. The move is a way to allow immuno-compromised people to get a third dose. The agency advisory group is scheduled to meet Friday and could vote on the extended authorization.

[3] Widespread storms and flash flooding threat – Thursday morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy. A couple of showers moved through the southeast plains and west mountains, but have dissipated to just some sprinkles. Thursday will be dry until the early afternoon, and then storms will develop in the mountains and the low terrain of the eastern plains.

[4] Controversial sites in Santa Fe vandalized – Police in Santa Fe are still looking for the vandals responsible for damaging local monuments. Officers say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, seven people dressed in all black and left cloth banners around the fence of the plaza monument. Then sometime Wednesday morning, the people spray painted the monument at Cross of the Martyrs park and left more banners at the site. Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police.

[5] Crews clean up parts of Albuquerque’s bosque – Albuquerque’s bosque is looking a little better thanks to volunteers with the City of Albuquerque and Amazon cleaning it up. The focus of the cleanup took place Wednesday at Rio Bravo and Poco Loco Road as well as the area near the National Hispanic Cultural Center. The purpose is to address ongoing illegal dumping near and in the bosque. The next spot will be in the North Valley.