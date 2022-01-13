KRQE Newsfeed: Not behind bars, Classes canceled, Mild temperatures, Testing sites, Highest attendance

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Officers take stand in trial of teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster Eighteen-year-old Alexis Avila who’s charged with throwing her newborn in a dumpster will not be held behind bars until trial. Lovington Judge William Shoobridge told Avila her actions were repulsive and horrific. Despite that, the judge said the state did not prove that incarceration is the only way to protect the public and ordered Avila be released on house arrest with a GPS monitor. For the first time, we heard from first responders who described how dire the situation was. One officer described the baby as exhausted while another said the newborn didn’t even flinch when medical staff put an IV in his arm.

[2] Cyber attack causes Albuquerque Public Schools to cancel classes Thursday All classes for Albuquerque Public Schools are canceled on Thursday because of a cyber attack. The district says the attack prevents them from accessing the student information system which is used for tasks like taking attendance, entering grades, and identifying who is and is not authorized to take students off-campus. A spokesperson said it’s all about student safety. APS will announce later this morning if school will be closed on Friday.

[3] Unseasonably warm today, but winter storm arrives for weekend This morning is chilly, but clear and quiet. High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny today, and temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of New Mexico. Winds will stay light, making for a beautiful day to get outside.

[4] Hospitals ask for public’s help not to overwhelm emergency rooms UNMH officials say their beds are full and so are hospitals across the state as they deal with an influx of cases due to omicron. However, that hasn’t stopped people from coming in who don’t need to. Recently, UNMH posted a plea on Instagram saying they are not providing COVID testing for people coming in with mild symptoms because they need to prioritize their sickest patients. They’re also encouraging patients to see a primary care doctor for mild illnesses. They add that if you are experiencing chest pains or having trouble breathing, or are extremely sick, the ER is there for you.

[5] Crews work on taking down River of Lights displays As the River of Lights begins planning next year’s event, they’re celebrating their highest attendance numbers ever. This season, 130,000 people turned out to see more than 600 light sculptures. Temporary workers began taking down the displays last week. The crew will return again in September to start setting up the displays.