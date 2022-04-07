Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Spain and Eubank area – Albuquerque police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday night in the northeast part of the city. Around 6:30 Wednesday night APD detectives were working an anti-robbery operation and responded to reports of an armed carjacking near the Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course. APD says they chased that suspect in that stolen car, before he fled on foot into an arroyo. Police say the suspect then opened fire and officers shot back, killing him. No officers were hurt and police have not yet identified the suspect.

[2] APS board rejects school year extension proposal – The Albuquerque Public School Board shot down a push to extend the time students spend in the classroom. The proposal would have extended the school year by ten days district-wide. It would also have lengthened the school day at all elementary schools by an hour-and-a-half each day. More than two dozen teachers, parents and students signed up for public comment, most against the extensions. The proposal failed on a four-to-three vote, but individual schools can still opt in to the district’s extended learning plan.

[3] Seasonal temperatures and lighter winds – Thursday morning is starting out chilly, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Many areas, especially northern New Mexico, will need the warm layers for the morning commute! Thursday will be mild, with seasonal temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s. The middle Rio Grande Valley and Metro will see winds up to around 15-25 mph today, still a light breeze, but not as bad as Wednesday’s 40 mph gusts.

[4] Grammy-winning producer makes new home in Santa Fe – A Grammy winning producer is giving New Mexican artists a chance to create their own music. Marc Whitmore worked on Jon Batiste’s Grammy winning album “We Are” Now, he’s bringing his skills and his Grammy to a studio north of Santa Fe. He says he watns this studio to be the destination for local artists to make music. Whitmore was previously based in Nashville.

[5] Isotopes unveil new concession items ahead of 2022 home opener – While some people head to the ballpark to watch the Isotopes play, others head out to check out the food. The Isotopes unveiled three new menu items all featuring New Mexican twists on popular food items. The first item will be so spicy it’s called the I-Chee-Wa-Wa BBQ sandwich. Second is the green chile Philly cheesesteak. Third is the wild west sausage, the Isotopes’ spin on a classic Chicago hotdog, you can choose between rattlesnake-rabbit, elk, duck, or alligator with a Cajun flair.