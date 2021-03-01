KRQE Newsfeed: Nob Hill crime, COVID relief latest, Cool day, Superintendent search, New condiment

Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] APD substations back to normal hours, Nob Hill hours extended Business owners in Nob Hill are hoping police substations returning to normal ours will help curb the crime problem in the area. The manager of the popular comic book store Astro Zombies says they’ve been vandalized at least five times in the past year including two attempted arsons. Now, APD substations throughout the metro are going back to their pre-COVID hours.

[2] Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief President Biden is calling for quick action on his nearly $2 trillion COVID relief bill. The bill narrowly passed the House on Saturday with all Republicans and two Democrats voting against it. The $1.9 trillion plan now moves to the Senate and includes increased testing, school funding, child care assistance, and stimulus checks. Democrats want to pass a $15 minimum wage proposal in the House however, it will not be included.

[3] Most of state sees clear day as southeast New Mexico sees snow, rain This morning is clear and dry for everyone north of I-40 and west of I-25, but there is snow and rain in southeast New Mexico. Roads may be snow-covered and slick in spots around Otero, Lincoln, Chavez, Eddy, and Lea counties. The snow and rain will continue through the midday, eventually clearing out during the early afternoon.

[4] APS board moving forward with final three superintendent interviews Starting Monday, Albuquerque Public Schools will be conducting public interviews for three superintendent finalists. The search originally began in late 2019 when Superintendent Raquel Reedy announced she would retire. The finalists are Interim Superintendent Scott Elder, Ignacio Ruiz, and Dr. Bolgen Vargas. Each will be asked a series of questions that may be sent in from the community.

[5] New Mexico restaurant perfecting a new ketchup recipe A New Mexico restaurant is trying its hands at making a new condiment specifically for hot dogs. At Year of the Dog in Raton, a lot of their homemade sauces and toppings are made from scratch so they decided to spice up a new secret recipe for ketchup. Their new ketchup is thicker and darker than regular ketchup and is made to spice up a regular hot dog and mature your taste buds. They’re hoping to launch the new idea locally first, then nationally.