Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico man unable to return to ranch due to burn scar flooding – A man living in Cleveland, New Mexico has not been able to return home to his ranch since April of 2022. The Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon fire tore through the area and flooding made his road impassable and now the flooding is already starting up again. The road to his ranch is currently filled with mud and deep trenches and his ranch itself can fill up to look more like a lake. He says all of the waterways in his area are already overflowing and it’s only March. Right now, Archuleta and his family are staying in a trailer on a family friends property.

[2] New businesses bring new life to Old Town – Old Town in Albuquerque has had some big changes recently. With long-time stores and restaurants closing down, a new generation of businesses is popping up. While surviving restaurants in the are are still recovering from the pandemic, some vacant store fronts are seeing new life as new owners move in and repurpose the spaces. Some hope the changes attract more locals to Old Town rather than just tourists.

[3] Warmer Tuesday ahead of next winter storm – Temperatures will be warmer than Monday by a few degrees and winds will be light. Clouds will roll in by the afternoon and evening, but skies will stay dry. The next winter storm will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and snow will start in northwest New Mexico late Tuesday night, and more rain will spread into western and central New Mexico throughout the day Wednesday. The Metro will see some rain showers by the afternoon and evening. Precipitation will continue through Thursday, with heavy snow expected in the mountains.

[4] Second Rio Rancho Jewish Center fire prompts new safety measures – The former Rio Rancho Jewish Center, across the street from Intel, went up in flames on Sunday. Now, the property owner has taken new measures to keep the abandoned property secure. Just two months before this fire, there was another one inside the same boarded-up building. According to fire and rescue, Chabad of New Mexico, the owner of the property, has hired security, fenced off the area, and once again boarded up the building. No injuries were reported in either of the fires. In the latest fire, there is still no word on what caused it, and the investigation is ongoing.

[5] Albuquerque balloon museum closing for almost two months – The Albuquerque International Balloon Museum will be closed temporarily for construction. Beginning March 20, the museum will close and construction on a new roof will begin, scheduled through May 15. During construction on the $1.5 million project, all front entrances to the museum will be blocked. The museum will reopen to the public on May 16, with two new exhibits available.