Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Advocates speak out against failed vote on new harassment procedure – What some lawmakers are calling a “broken policy” on sexual harassment at the roundhouse is staying the way it is. Lawmakers shot down a proposal that would have made it easier for an investigation into claims against lawmakers to move forward. Right now, if a lawmaker is accused of harassment, a committee made up of two democrats and two republicans decides whether there is probable cause to proceed. If they fail to find probable cause or tie the vote, the case hits a standstill and the committee does not have to release any details. Officials say while lawmakers consider changes to the anti-harassment policy, they should be working with advocates and creating an independent process for investigating allegations.

[2] Should Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies be on reality TV? – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office participation in the national TV show, “On Patrol: Live” is drawing concern from a citizen ran review board. Some scenes with BCSO do show relatively low-key interactions, such as traffic stops and sheriff’s deputies arresting a person with a warrant, but the show broadly includes some pursuits. BCSO says they continue to receive “overwhelming support” on social media regarding the show. Also under review is the use of unique logos and images on BCSO vehicles. The images, selected by cadets in the training academy, represent class mascots, according to BCSO.

[3] Sunshine and dry weather across New Mexico – Today will be a gorgeous Fall day across the state. High temperatures will be seasonal, with sunshine and dry weather for all. The weather is staying quiet, dry and mild through Friday. Isolated storm chances arrive in western NM on Saturday, and widespread rain moves into the state on Sunday, along with a big cool down.

[4] Albuquerque tourism is bouncing back – Visit Albuquerque says tourism revenue dropped around 80% during the pandemic. However, those numbers are bouncing back after the city showcased itself to millions. Visit Albuquerque wanted to lure travelers to Albuquerque by launching a million-dollar marketing campaign. The campaign included ads on billboards, commercials, and social media. It reached nearly 590 million people. They say the city sees more than 6 million visitors in a typical year who contribute more than $2 billion to our city.

[5] Los Alamos family gets interesting visitor – One Los Alamos family got an interesting visitor they recently captured on camera. Dan Sena’s ring camera caught a bear visiting their backyard last week. The bear has some fun playing with a soccer ball that was in the yard. Sena says his yard attracts a lot of wildlife.