Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Man charged for killing a priest in fatal crash won’t serve jail time – Manuel Soria pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor of “racing on highways.” Investigators said his truck t-boned a car on Coors in May 2021, killing Father Graham Golden. Originally investigators thought Soria was going 90 MPH or faster when the crash happened. After more investigation, both sides agreed Soria was driving slower, between 60 and 67 MPH. He was facing up to nine years originally, but they dropped both third-degree felonies which were homicide by vehicle and great bodily injury by vehicle. Soria will serve 90 days of probation as well as serve 80 hours of community service and take a defensive driving class.

[2] President Biden visit to New Mexico – Wednesday, President Joe Biden spoke to a crowd at the Arcosa Wind Towers Facility in Belen. The wind turbine manufacturer announced its expansion into New Mexico earlier this year. President Biden talked about the jobs in technology that have been created in the state of New Mexico. He also touched on the positive health and climate impacts of the planned wind towers at Arcosa. President Biden will fly to Salt Lake City as he concludes his three-day trip through the southwest.

[3] Hit or miss rain to end the work week around New Mexico – Showers and storms will develop in the west/southwest high terrain by mid-afternoon, moving east into the Rio Grande Valley. Most rain will stay in the southwest quadrant of the state, but a couple of hit or miss showers and storms will be possible in the Metro area. Temperatures will be cooler on the west half of the state, and hot on the east side of the state.

[4] Belen schools adding three new resource officers – Belen Consolidated Schools is ramping up security. The school district is adding three new resource officers. Officer Kyana Garcia is the Belen Middle School Resource Officer and said all of the three new officers went through a week of training in Albuquerque. That instruction was specific to the dangers officers may face while being on school property.

[5] Two popular New Mexico businesses team up in Santa Fe – Dion’s, and their next-door neighbor, The Drinkery by Bosque Brewing Company are teaming up. Because The Drinkery does not serve food, a QR code will now be at tables to scan for people to have Dion’s delivered directly to them. Dion’s told News 13 that since the start of the partnership in June, it’s helped both businesses grow. While the partnership is a first of its kind and scale for Bosque Brewing, they said they love partnering with other brands in New Mexico.