Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce governor’s health order – BCSO announced its deputies won’t enforce the governor’s health order. The sheriff noted he questions the legality and the effectiveness of it. Sheriff John Allen also thinks the gun ban will only punish law abiding gun owners aiming to defend themselves. He wants to see lawmakers in a special session on crime bills to include harsher penalties for violent and firearm crimes. The sheriff also put emphasis on doing more to address teen offenders. APD has also said it won’t enforce the gun ban, leaving the matter up to the State Police.

[2] Backlash continues over governor’s public health order on guns – From protests to lawsuits, the governor’s public health order has received backlash over the public health order. The order bans open and concealed carry in public spaces throughout Bernalillo County for 30 days. The governor’s PHO comes after several gun-related deaths this year, including the death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed after leaving an Isotopes baseball game. Authorities are still searching for the suspect in that case.

[3] Scattered rain and cool temperatures for New Mexico – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving New Mexico, bringing heavy rain to the Metro for the morning commute. The Rio Grande Valley will be drier during the late morning and midday. Heavier storms will redevelop this afternoon in the west high terrain. This will bring more rain to the Metro, along with the northern mountains and southern NM. Temperatures will stay cooler thanks to a cold front, clouds and rain. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s for most of New Mexico.

[4] Northeast Albuquerque Smith’s grocery store reopens after closure – The Smith’s grocery store on Paseo and Wyoming is back open after a short shutdown. The grocery store was closed last week after a failed health inspection. It was the second Smith’s in the metro to shut down over the summer for health violations. The first store was the Smith’s at Eubank and Juan Tabo for similar issues.

[5] New Mexico State Fair events – The New Mexico State Fair continues today with Military Appreciation day. Active and retired military veterans with valid ID will get free admission. This year’s chile contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. in the creative arts building. Tuesday evening at 6:45 p.m. country Artist Chancey Williams will perform at Tingley Coliseum.