Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque teen pleads no contest in fatal Washington Middle School shooting – The teen charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old classmate Bennie Hargrove on an Albuquerque middle school campus, Juan Saucedo Jr. has taken a no-contest plea in the case. Now just over 14 years old, Saucedo Jr. will remain in custody up to the age of 21 under the terms of the plea. A judge accepted Saucedo Jr.’s change of plea during a sudden hearing on Thursday, Mar 2. The teen pleaded to a single count of second-degree murder while agreeing to the maximum sentence allowed for an offender his age, according to prosecutors.

[2] APD license plate enforcement expands operations – The Albuquerque Police Department has reported a successful month and a half of license plate and speeding operations throughout the city. An APD press release states many traffic stops resulted in multiple citations as well as felony arrests from outstanding warrants. Due to this, the APD has announced it will continue its efforts and expand operations.

[3] Calmer and warmer weather to end the week – Temperatures will be a lot more seasonable for early March, getting into the mid to upper 50s in Albuquerque, 40s across the Four Corners, and 60s to near 70 south and east. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday with just a few high fair weather clouds streaming into the state. Temperatures will warm a degree or two above average into the afternoon, and even warmer conditions are expected Sunday. However, winds will begin to pick up Sunday as well.

[4] Bill to expand eviction time frames to be debated at Roundhouse – The House Judiciary committee will debate a bill aimed at preventing the eviction of a tenant for back rent. House Bill 6 includes expanding time frames for evictions to help tenants get current on rent or secure new housing

[5] Malnourished bear found in Red River dumpster on way to full recovery – A young bear was found in a Red River dumpster a few weeks ago. He weighed just 11 pounds when he should have been more than 120. Ty Horak and Kathleen Ramsay with Cottonwood Rehab got the call from Game and Fish. They believe the bear got separated from his mother during the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon. He’s no longer in intensive care. The bear is improving a little bit every day. Through his recovery, he’s even gained the name, Dawn. He still has a long road to recovery, but Cottonwood Rehab said if all goes well, he could be released back into the wild as early as this fall.