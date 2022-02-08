Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed – The University of New Mexico Hospital will not be paying its leading nurses bonuses this year despite the extreme demand for nurses during the pandemic. Hundreds of local nurses are saying the news of no bonuses feels like a slap in the face. UNMH administrators told staff that the hospital is at a financial loss due to the pandemic. Because of that, they will not be giving hundreds of people in hospital leadership, including many nurses, their bonuses as they normally would.

[2] Court documents reveal new details in Sergio Almanza case – Prosecutors are working to keep a man accused of hitting and killing a seven-year-old boy near the River of Lights behind bars until his trial. In December, Sergio Almanza allegedly ran a red light outside the River of Lights and killed Pronoy Bhattacharya in the crosswalk. Investigators say Almanza took off and hid the ATV he was driving at a friend’s house. Almanza had three passengers at the time and prosecutors are still looking into whether they could face charges.

[3] Warmer through mid-week – A warming trend is underway, and temperatures have improved for the Tuesday morning commute. Wear the warm layers this morning, but the afternoon will be nice with highs in the 50s and 60s for low elevations, and 40s for the higher elevations.

[4] Lawmakers honor Albuquerque teen who died trying to save others – State lawmakers took a moment to remember a Rio Grande High School senior who died during last week’s snowstorm. Anibal Guerrero, 18, was killed while trying to help a woman who had got stuck in ice. Police say he was letting the air out of the woman’s tires when another driver lost control and struck him. Anibal’s principal says he was a great soccer player.

[5] Proposed ordinance amendment aimed to protect historic buildings citywide – The city of Albuquerque’s Landmark Commission is considering a proposal that would require review of any property up for demolition if it is more than 60 years old. Currently, only buildings in a few historic areas like east downtown Albuquerque and Nob Hill are protected. The ordinance would not allow the city to stop the demolition but would give them time to see if the building is worth keeping and work with the developer on alternatives.