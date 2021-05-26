KRQE Newsfeed: No bonuses, New Rules, Cool morning, Complaints down, New project

Wednesday’s Top Stories:

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque teachers union reacts to COVID bonuses falling through Albuquerque Public School employees won’t be receiving the bonus they were promised. The district’s superintendent broke the news saying the state auditor’s office raised concerns that the bonuses would violate the state’s constitution. The funds the district was planning on using would have come from federal stimulus funds. School districts, like Hobbs, gave out COVID compensation this year but that money came from vacant positions and state funding.

[2] State releases proposed rules for cannabis producers The state wants to hear from the public on the new rules that are being proposed for cannabis producers in New Mexico to include who can sell it and where it can be sold. According to the rules proposed by the Cannabis Control Division, producers will need to sell a quarter of their product for medical marijuana use. Licenses will be given in three levels, which will determine how many plants can be legally grown. Cannabis stores will need to be at least 300 feet away from schools and daycares.

[3] Cloudy skies Wednesday as isolated storms expected in far southeast This morning is quiet, with some cool temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. High clouds are starting to move into western New Mexico, and they will spread over the state today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be a bit breezier, out of the southwest. Northeast New Mexico will see the strongest gusts, up to around 35 mph. Most other spots will see wind around 15-25 mph. Temperatures will stay hot, with 70s, 80s, and 90s by the afternoon.

[4] City seeing fewer COVID-19 violation complaints As COVID cases decline, so are the number of complaints to the city about restaurants breaking the rules. Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department is still doing COVID inspections but fewer than before. Last week, only seven of them were conducted compared to almost 40 per week back in November. Many of these complaints were for tables being too close or employees not wearing masks but that is changing. State guidelines say that food service workers are not required to wear masks if they are fully vaccinated unless their employer requires it.

[5] Albuquerque looking for input on Rail Trail design The City of Albuquerque is still working to finalize details on a Rail Trail downtown. The goal is to make a path to connect the community with everything downtown has to offer by using the tracks and bringing them to life by incorporating large pieces of local art, parks, food, and drinks. It would stretch along the tracks downtown from Lomas to the Rail Yards.